Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Indiana State

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hulman Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 5-25 last-season record, Green Bay has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Indiana State (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Phoenix will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State have won all of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last eight years.