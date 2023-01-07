Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Indiana State

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-7; Indiana State 12-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana State Sycamores are heading back home. The Sycamores and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hulman Center. Indiana State should still be riding high after a victory, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Indiana State beat the Illinois State Redbirds 76-67 on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Indiana State was guard Julian Larry, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Illinois-Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 77-71 to the Belmont Bruins. Guard Christian Jones just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana State is now 12-4 while the Flames sit at 9-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana State ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.9 on average. Less enviably, Illinois-Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois-Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana



Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 14-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.