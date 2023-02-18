Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Illinois State 10-18; Indiana State 19-9

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Illinois State Redbirds are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Indiana State and the Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Indiana State and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana State wrapped it up with a 79-60 victory on the road. Indiana State can attribute much of their success to guard Courvoisier McCauley, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Illinois State lost a heartbreaker to the Murray State Racers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Redbirds were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 76-75 to MSU. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Illinois State had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Seneca Knight, who had 22 points along with eight boards, and forward Kendall Lewis, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

This next game looks promising for the Sycamores, who are favored by a full 14 points. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana State is now 19-9 while the Redbirds sit at 10-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the matchup with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 14-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana State and Illinois State both have nine wins in their last 18 games.