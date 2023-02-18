Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Indiana State
Current Records: Illinois State 10-18; Indiana State 19-9
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores and the Illinois State Redbirds are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Indiana State and the Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores will be strutting in after a win while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Indiana State and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana State wrapped it up with a 79-60 victory on the road. Indiana State can attribute much of their success to guard Courvoisier McCauley, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
Illinois State lost a heartbreaker to the Murray State Racers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Redbirds were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 76-75 to MSU. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Illinois State had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Seneca Knight, who had 22 points along with eight boards, and forward Kendall Lewis, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.
This next game looks promising for the Sycamores, who are favored by a full 14 points. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Indiana State is now 19-9 while the Redbirds sit at 10-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State enters the matchup with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Illinois State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 14-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana State and Illinois State both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Indiana State 76 vs. Illinois State 67
- Mar 03, 2022 - Illinois State 58 vs. Indiana State 53
- Feb 26, 2022 - Illinois State 86 vs. Indiana State 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Indiana State 60 vs. Illinois State 57
- Jan 17, 2021 - Indiana State 74 vs. Illinois State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Indiana State 73 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Illinois State 74 vs. Indiana State 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Illinois State 52
- Feb 20, 2019 - Indiana State 73 vs. Illinois State 50
- Jan 27, 2019 - Illinois State 76 vs. Indiana State 62
- Mar 02, 2018 - Illinois State 77 vs. Indiana State 70
- Jan 20, 2018 - Indiana State 84 vs. Illinois State 54
- Dec 31, 2017 - Illinois State 84 vs. Indiana State 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Illinois State 71 vs. Indiana State 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Illinois State 77 vs. Indiana State 58
- Mar 04, 2016 - Indiana State 65 vs. Illinois State 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - Illinois State 78 vs. Indiana State 50
- Jan 09, 2016 - Indiana State 77 vs. Illinois State 65