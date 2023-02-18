Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Illinois State 10-18; Indiana State 19-9

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Illinois State Redbirds are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Indiana State and the Redbirds will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois State will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Indiana State and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana State wrapped it up with a 79-60 victory on the road. Guard Courvoisier McCauley was the offensive standout of the matchup for Indiana State, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points.

Illinois State lost a heartbreaker to the Murray State Racers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Redbirds were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 76-75 to MSU. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Illinois State had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Seneca Knight, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Kendall Lewis, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

The Sycamores are now 19-9 while Illinois State sits at 10-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State enters the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redbirds have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana State and Illinois State both have nine wins in their last 18 games.