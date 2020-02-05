Indiana State vs. Loyola-Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana State vs. Loyola-Chicago basketball game
Who's Playing
Loyola-Chicago @ Indiana State
Current Records: Loyola-Chicago 15-8; Indiana State 13-8
What to Know
The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Hulman Center. Loyola-Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Loyola-Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Bradley Braves on Saturday, taking their matchup 62-51. The Ramblers' center Cameron Krutwig did his thing and had 19 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana State beat the Missouri State Bears 78-68 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Sycamores was guard Tyreke Key, who had 27 points in addition to nine boards.
The wins brought Loyola-Chicago up to 15-8 and Indiana State to 13-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Chicago rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.9 on average. But Indiana State enters the game with only 5.2 steals given up per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.25
Odds
The Ramblers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Loyola-Chicago have won seven out of their last nine games against Indiana State.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Loyola-Chicago 75 vs. Indiana State 55
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola-Chicago 75 vs. Indiana State 67
- Jan 02, 2019 - Loyola-Chicago 79 vs. Indiana State 44
- Feb 10, 2018 - Loyola-Chicago 75 vs. Indiana State 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Indiana State 61 vs. Loyola-Chicago 57
- Feb 15, 2017 - Loyola-Chicago 64 vs. Indiana State 46
- Jan 28, 2017 - Loyola-Chicago 81 vs. Indiana State 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Loyola-Chicago 104 vs. Indiana State 96
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana State 73 vs. Loyola-Chicago 58
