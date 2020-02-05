Indiana State vs. Loyola-Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Loyola-Chicago @ Indiana State

Current Records: Loyola-Chicago 15-8; Indiana State 13-8

What to Know

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Hulman Center. Loyola-Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Loyola-Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Bradley Braves on Saturday, taking their matchup 62-51. The Ramblers' center Cameron Krutwig did his thing and had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State beat the Missouri State Bears 78-68 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Sycamores was guard Tyreke Key, who had 27 points in addition to nine boards.

The wins brought Loyola-Chicago up to 15-8 and Indiana State to 13-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Chicago rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.9 on average. But Indiana State enters the game with only 5.2 steals given up per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.25

Odds

The Ramblers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola-Chicago have won seven out of their last nine games against Indiana State.