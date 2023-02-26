Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Indiana State

Current Records: Missouri State 15-14; Indiana State 20-10

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores are 3-13 against the Missouri State Bears since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Indiana State and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while Indiana State will be looking to right the ship.

Indiana State was just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 89-88 to the Belmont Bruins. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Bledson (20), center Robbie Avila (17), guard Cooper Neese (16), guard Courvoisier McCauley (12), and guard Jayson Kent (12).

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but last week Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. Missouri State enjoyed a cozy 84-69 win over the Racers. The Bears' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Donovan Clay, who had 19 points and seven assists along with eight boards and three blocks, and guard Alston Mason, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Indiana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Sycamores are now 20-10 while Missouri State sits at 15-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State comes into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Missouri State.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Missouri State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Indiana State.