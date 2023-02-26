Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Indiana State
Current Records: Missouri State 15-14; Indiana State 20-10
What to Know
The Indiana State Sycamores are 3-13 against the Missouri State Bears since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Indiana State and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Bears should still be riding high after a victory, while Indiana State will be looking to right the ship.
Indiana State was just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 89-88 to the Belmont Bruins. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Xavier Bledson (20), center Robbie Avila (17), guard Cooper Neese (16), guard Courvoisier McCauley (12), and guard Jayson Kent (12).
Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but last week Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. Missouri State enjoyed a cozy 84-69 win over the Racers. The Bears' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Donovan Clay, who had 19 points and seven assists along with eight boards and three blocks, and guard Alston Mason, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Indiana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Sycamores are now 20-10 while Missouri State sits at 15-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State comes into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. Less enviably, the Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Missouri State.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Missouri State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Indiana State.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Missouri State 64 vs. Indiana State 62
- Feb 15, 2022 - Missouri State 79 vs. Indiana State 70
- Jan 25, 2022 - Indiana State 76 vs. Missouri State 72
- Jan 03, 2021 - Missouri State 70 vs. Indiana State 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Missouri State 84 vs. Indiana State 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Missouri State 78 vs. Indiana State 51
- Feb 16, 2020 - Missouri State 71 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Indiana State 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Feb 23, 2019 - Missouri State 67 vs. Indiana State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Missouri State 72 vs. Indiana State 57
- Feb 06, 2018 - Missouri State 81 vs. Indiana State 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Missouri State 76 vs. Indiana State 73
- Jan 18, 2017 - Missouri State 73 vs. Indiana State 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Missouri State 81 vs. Indiana State 75
- Feb 13, 2016 - Missouri State 89 vs. Indiana State 85
- Jan 27, 2016 - Indiana State 68 vs. Missouri State 59