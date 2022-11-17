Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Indiana State

Current Records: North Dakota State 0-3; Indiana State 2-0

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Indiana State Sycamores at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. Last year, the Bison and Indiana State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

North Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 91-86 to the Pacific Tigers.

Meanwhile, Indiana State strolled past the Ball State Cardinals with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-71. Indiana State got double-digit scores from five players: Cooper Neese (17), Courvoisier McCauley (14), Jayson Kent (13), Trenton Gibson (12), and Kailex Stephens (11).

North Dakota State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Bison are now 0-3 while the Sycamores sit at 2-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Indiana State enters the matchup with a 44.10% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.10

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota State and Indiana State have tied in their last two contests.