Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Indiana State

Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-9; Indiana State 9-3

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Indiana State Sycamores are heading back home. They and the Northern Illinois Huskies will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET Thursday at Hulman Center. Indiana State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Sycamores were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Duquesne Dukes. Indiana State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cooper Neese, who had 19 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Huskies must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-78 to the Albany Great Danes.

Indiana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Indiana State at 9-3 and NIU at a reciprocal 3-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Sycamores enter the game with 83.5 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Huskies are third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against NIU.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State and Northern Illinois both have one win in their last two games.