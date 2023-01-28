Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Indiana State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-9; Indiana State 13-9

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Indiana State and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores lost both of their matches to Northern Iowa last season on scores of 74-80 and 82-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Indiana State lost 70-68 to the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Drake's guard D.J. Wilkins with 0:01 left to play. Indiana State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robbie Avila, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Valparaiso Beacons at home on Wednesday as they won 77-66. Five players on Northern Iowa scored in the double digits: guard Bowen Born (18), guard Tytan Anderson (17), guard Michael Duax (15), forward James Betz (12), and guard Trey Campbell (10).

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana State, who are 11-10 against the spread.

Northern Iowa's win lifted them to 12-9 while Indiana State's loss dropped them down to 13-9. On Wednesday the Panthers relied heavily on Tytan Anderson, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. It will be up to Indiana State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana State and Northern Iowa both have seven wins in their last 14 games.