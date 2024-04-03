A champion will be crowned on Thursday as the Indiana State Sycamores take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2024 NIT Championship Game. Indiana State (32-6) is appearing in the title game of a national tournament for the first time since the 1979 NCAA Tournament after posting a 100-90 victory against Utah on Tuesday. Seton Hall (24-12), which won the NIT championship in 1953, advanced by defeating Georgia 84-67 in the semifinals.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sycamores are 3-point favorites in the latest Indiana State vs. Seton Hall odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159. Before making any Seton Hall vs. Indiana State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana State vs. Seton Hall and just locked in its 2024 NIT Championship Game predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Seton Hall vs. Indiana State:

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall spread: Sycamores -3

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall over/under: 159 points

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall money line: Sycamores -150, Pirates +128

ISU: The Sycamores are 21-12 against the spread as favorites this season



SHU: The Pirates are 16-19-1 ATS in 2023-24



Why Indiana State can cover

The Sycamores have been red-hot, winning 10 of their last 11 games, and are looking to tie the school record for most victories in a season set in 1978-79. Indiana State made 80.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line on Tuesday as it reached the century mark in points for the second time in the tournament, scoring 100 against Utah after recording 101 versus SMU in the first round. The team was led offensively in the semifinals by sophomore guard Ryan Conwell, who tied his career high with 27 points while adding six rebounds and four assists.

Robbie Avila also came up with a strong performance as he scored 26 points and grabbed 10 boards for his sixth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 3 against Drake. The sophomore center leads the Sycamores with an average of 17.5 points and has reached double digits in all but four of his 36 contests this season. Tuesday marked the second time in the tournament Indiana State has had two players score at least 25 points, as junior guard Jayson Kent had 35 and Conwell added 25 in the opener against SMU.

Why Seton Hall can cover

The Pirates were dominant against Georgia on Tuesday as they began the game with an 18-3 run and led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Five players scored in double figures, with Al-Amir Dawes leading the way with 20 points. The senior guard, who also pulled down six rebounds, has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests.

Fellow senior guards Dre Davis and Kadary Richmond nearly posted double-doubles, as the former recorded 19 points and nine boards while the latter finished with 15 and nine, respectively. Richmond, who also dished out six assists, registered a double-double in each of Seton Hall's previous two contests while Davis had one against Saint Joseph's in the first round. Senior center Jaden Bediako scored 14 points versus the Bulldogs and sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders came off the bench to record 11 on 4-of-6 shooting.

