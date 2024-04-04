The Indiana State Sycamores look to match the single-season program record for wins when they face the Seton Hall Pirates in the 2024 NIT Championship Game on Thursday. Indiana State (32-6), which won its first 33 contests in 1978-79 before losing to Michigan State in the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament, defeated Utah 100-90 on Tuesday in the NIT semifinals. Seton Hall (24-12), which was ousted by Colorado in the first round of this tournament last year, is seeking its second NIT title (1953) after posting an 84-67 victory against Georgia.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sycamores are 3-point favorites in the latest Indiana State vs. Seton Hall odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 160. Before making any Seton Hall vs. Indiana State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana State vs. Seton Hall and just locked in its 2024 NIT Championship Game predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Seton Hall vs. Indiana State:

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall spread: Sycamores -3

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall over/under: 160 points

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall money line: Sycamores -165, Pirates +138

ISU: The Sycamores are 21-12 against the spread as favorites this season



SHU: The Pirates are 16-19-1 ATS in 2023-24



Indiana State vs. Seton Hall picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Indiana State can cover

Tuesday's victory was the 10th in 11 contests for the Sycamores, whose only loss in that span was an 84-80 setback against Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game. The club reached the century mark in points twice during the regular season and has matched that total in the NIT, scoring 101 against SMU in the first round before its effort versus Utah. Indiana State had two players with at least 25 points in both of those contests, with sophomore guard Ryan Conwell (26) and sophomore center Robbie Avila (25) doing so against the Utes on Tuesday.

Conwell, who also had six rebounds and four assists, made four 3-pointers en route to tying his career high in points. Avila finished with 10 boards for his sixth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 3, when he registered 20 points and 11 rebounds versus Drake. He has eclipsed the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests for the fourth time in 2023-24 and first since ending the regular season with a three-game streak. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Seton Hall can cover

The Pirates were dominant against Georgia on Tuesday as they began the game with an 18-3 run and led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Five players scored in double figures, with Al-Amir Dawes leading the way with 20 points. The senior guard, who also pulled down six rebounds, has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests.

Fellow senior guards Dre Davis and Kadary Richmond nearly posted double-doubles, as the former recorded 19 points and nine boards while the latter finished with 15 and nine, respectively. Richmond, who also dished out six assists, registered a double-double in each of Seton Hall's previous two contests while Davis had one against Saint Joseph's in the first round. Senior center Jaden Bediako scored 14 points versus the Bulldogs and sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders came off the bench to record 11 on 4-of-6 shooting. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana State vs. Seton Hall picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 152 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana State vs. Seton Hall, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seton Hall vs. Indiana State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.