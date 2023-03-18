Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Indiana State

Regular Season Records: South Carolina Upstate 16-15; Indiana State 22-12

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will face off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Averaging 87 points per game, the Indiana State squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully South Carolina Upstate's defense is prepared for a test.

The Sycamores were just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 71-70 to the Bradley Braves. Indiana State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Henry (16), center Robbie Avila (16), guard Courvoisier McCauley (14), and guard Cooper Neese (11).

Speaking of close games: South Carolina Upstate was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 66-62 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs. One thing holding South Carolina Upstate back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Gainey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. If South Carolina Upstate want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Sycamores' Courvoisier McCauley, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Cameron Henry, who had 16 points along with six boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.