The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will take on the Indiana State Sycamores at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Hulman Center. Indiana State is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Redhawks are 2-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The two programs don't have any recent history but both teams have been solid against the spread of late.

Indiana State has covered the spread in four of its last six dating back to last year, and Southeast Missouri State has covered in eight of its last 12 dating back to last season. The Sycamores are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.

Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State spread: Indiana State -12.5

Indiana State vs. Southeast Missouri State over-under: 140 points

Latest Odds: Indiana State Sycamores -12 Bet Now

What you need to know about Indiana State

The Sycamores bagged a 67-57 victory over the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday. Guard Jake LaRavia took over for Indiana State, finishing with 27 points along with six rebounds. LaRavia was MVC All-Freshman last season after averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and so far in 2020-21, he's averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Tyreke Key (12.5 ppg), Cooper Neese (10.8 ppg) and Tre Williams (10.0 ppg) are all averaging double-digit point per game as well. However, the Sycamores will certainly need to improve their shooting from the 3-point line to compete in the always-tough MVC. Indiana State is shooting just 26.5 percent from deep so far this season.

What you need to know about Southeast Missouri State

Meanwhile, Southeast Missouri State was close but no cigar this past Friday as the Redhawks fell 69-67 to the UT Martin Skyhawks. The two-point loss was their fourth of the season and the previous three losses all came in overtime, so the Redhawks have hung around against everybody they've played this season. Junior guard Chris Harris leads the team averaging 16.7 points per game and former Pepperdine and Cal Poly transfer Nolan Taylor has been solid in the frontcourt as he averages 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State comes into the contest boasting the 29th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.3. On the other end of the spectrum, Southeast Missouri State is 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average.

