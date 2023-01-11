Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Indiana State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-5; Indiana State 13-4

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Hulman Center. The Sycamores should still be feeling good after a big victory, while SIU will be looking to regain their footing.

Indiana State took their game against the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday by a conclusive 80-60 score. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Julian Larry (18), guard Courvoisier McCauley (17), center Robbie Avila (14), guard Jayson Kent (11), and guard Cooper Neese (10).

Meanwhile, the matchup between SIU and the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with SIU falling 69-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Lance Jones (17 points) was the top scorer for the Salukis.

The Sycamores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana State's win brought them up to 13-4 while SIU's defeat pulled them down to 12-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana State ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.8 on average. But SIU comes into the contest boasting the 20th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Sycamores are a 4.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 15 games against Indiana State.