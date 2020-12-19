The Butler Bulldogs and the Indiana Hoosiers take the floor for an in-state battle on Saturday morning. The non-conference tilt is part of the 2020 Crossroads Classic, scheduled to take place at Bankers Life FieldHouse. Butler enters with a 1-1 record on the young season, splitting games against Western Michigan and Villanova. Indiana is 4-2 in six outings.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers as eight-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 133.5 in the latest Indiana vs. Butler odds.

Butler vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -8

Butler vs. Indiana over-under: 133.5 points

BUTLER: The Bulldogs are 10-4 against the spread in the last 14 non-conference games

IND: The Hoosiers are 12-5 against the spread in the last 17 non-conference games

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers currently rank in the top 10 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Indiana is a near-elite team in effective field goal percentage allowed (41.4 percent), and that includes a 24.6 percent mark allowed on 3-pointers and a 44.1 percent mark allowed on 2-pointers. The Hoosiers, headlined by Trayce Jackson-Davis, also have defensive playmaking, including a 13.6 percent block rate so far in 2020-21.

Offensively, Indiana excels at creating free throw attempts, helping to juice overall efficiency. The Hoosiers are also above-average in avoiding turnovers (17.9 percent) and converting 2-point attempts. Jackson-Davis is a standout, averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, and Indiana can rely on him for two-way impact in this matchup.

Why Butler can cover

A pair of senior guards lead the way for Butler in Aaron Thompson and Jair Bolden. Thompson is averaging 17.5 points and 5.0 assists per game so far this season, with Bolden adding 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. Offensively, Butler makes inroads by avoiding turnovers and playing fundamental basketball. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the country in avoiding steals, allowing the opponent to generate a steal on only 3.0 percent of possessions, and Butler is well above-average in overall ball security, turning the ball over on only 15.8 percent of possessions.

Defensively, Butler is tremendous on the glass, grabbing 81.4 percent of available rebounds after missed shots. Indiana is also a poor free throw shooting team, converting just 67.3 percent of its attempts, and that could be pivotal in a competitive environment.

How to make Indiana vs. Butler picks

