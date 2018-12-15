Indiana vs. Butler: Prediction, pick, line, odds, how to watch, live stream Crossroads Classic

The Crossroads Classic's second game pits No. 25 Indiana against Butler. The Bulldogs won'y have far to travel from their campus in Indianapolis, but it's the Hoosiers who will have more fans in the stands trying to give their team a home court advantage.

The offseason addition of five-star Hoosier State product Romeo Langford to Indiana's roster has been a boon for Archie Miller's program. The Hoosiers are off to an 8-2 start, their best since the 2016 season, and have viable NCAA Tournament aspirations with an overall solid nonconference resume that consists of wins over Marquette and Louisville.

Before they pick up league play at the first of the year and look to build off their 2-0 start in Big Ten play, however, they have the annual Crossroads Classic, where they will face Butler, sandwiched in between their multi-week conference play detour. The Bulldogs are 7-2 with wins over Ole Miss and Florida headlining their early nonconference slate, but losses to Dayton and Saint Louis have contaminated what has otherwise been a nice early season start. A win over a ranked IU team could remedy the nasty taste those losses have left in the mouths of Bulldogs nation.

"The Crossroads Classic and the CBS Sports Classic jump out at you, because those are all outstanding programs," CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg, who will be on this weekend's call, said of the event before the season. "Really high quality programs, and a lot of intrigue surrounding all of them."

Purdue and Notre Dame get things started in the Crossroads Classic at 1:30 p.m. ET. Butler and Indiana are set for at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Viewing information for No. 25 vs. Butler



When: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET



Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: CBS



Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Indiana -1.5

Like Notre Dame, Butler holds a 2-1 Crossroads Classic advantage over its Saturday opponent. However, just as I picked in the first game, I like the team trailing in the event's series to win it. Give me the Hoosiers to win it. Pick: Indiana 72, Butler 70



