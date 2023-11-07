The FGCU Eagles go on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers in a cross-conference affair to tip off the 2023-24 campaign for both teams. Indiana went 23-12 last season and was second in the Big Ten standings. Meanwhile, FGCU logged a 17-15 record and placed 10th in the ASUN conference standings.

Tipoff from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 1-0. The Hoosiers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest FGCU vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before making any Indiana vs. FGCU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. FGCU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FGCU vs. Indiana:

FGCU vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -11.5

FGCU vs. Indiana over/under: 143 points

FGCU vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -798, Eagles +539

FGCU: Florida Gulf Coast has hit the 1H money line in 11 of its last 15 games

IND: Indiana averaged 35.9 rebounds per game last season

Why Indiana can cover

Senior guard Xavier Johnson brings tremendous experience and talent onto the floor for the Hoosiers. Johnson has racked up 126 collegiate starts that can not be underestimated. The Virginia native gets downhill in a flash with the athleticism to get to the rim consistently. Last season, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Sophomore center Kel'el Ware transferred from Oregon and provides Indiana with outstanding length and height. Ware (7'0) owns a good face-up game and great leaping ability around the rim. In 2022-23, the Arkansas native averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Florida Gulf Coast can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Thompson is a smart and calm presence in the backcourt. Thompson has a smooth shooting stroke from the perimeter with a knack for getting his teammates involved. The Indiana native totaled 14.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game during the 2022-23 season. He's scored 20-plus points in 10 games last season.

Senior guard Chase Johnston heads into his second season with the Eagles. Johnston is a sniper on the outside who constantly moves without the ball to create space. The Florida native logged 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and shot 37% from beyond the arc. Johnston recorded seven games with at least 20 points and four 3-pointers last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make FGCU vs. Indiana picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 146 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. FGCU, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 85-55 on its top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.