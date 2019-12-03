Indiana vs. Florida State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Indiana vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. No. 17 Florida State (away)
Current Records: Indiana 7-0; Florida State 7-1
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers will be playing at home against the #17 Florida State Seminoles at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their seven-game winning streak alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, IU took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 64-50 on Saturday. Indiana's F Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, FSU also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (37) and won 63-60 over the Purdue Boilermakers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hoosiers are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Hoosiers to 7-0 and FSU to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when IU and FSU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seminoles.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
