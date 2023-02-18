Who's Playing

Illinois @ Indiana

Current Records: Illinois 17-8; Indiana 18-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #14 Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. IU and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

IU lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. IU lost 64-62 to Northwestern on a last-minute half-court bomb from Northwestern's guard Boo Buie with 0:02 left to play. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the contest between Illinois and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Fighting Illini falling 93-81. Illinois' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points, and guard Ty Rodgers, who had 11 points along with eight boards.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with IU, who are 13-13 against the spread.

The losses put IU at 18-8 and Illinois at 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. But the Fighting Illini are even better: they enter the matchup with 5.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $138.89

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against Illinois.