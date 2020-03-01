Indiana vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at the State Farm Center. Illinois is 19-9 overall and 13-3 at home, while the Hoosiers are 18-10 overall and 2-7 on the road. Illinois enters Sunday's matchup having won three consecutive games. Indiana, meanwhile, has won three of its last five. The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Illinois vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Indiana vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Illinois vs. Indiana:

Illinois vs. Indiana spread: Illinois -5.5

Illinois vs. Indiana over-under: 133 points

Illinois vs. Indiana money line: Illinois -255, Indiana +206

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Northwestern Wildcats this past Thursday, winning 74-66. Illinois' guard Alan Griffin was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and seven boards. For the season, Griffin is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Illini enter Sunday's matchup averaging 72.5 points per game. They're led by Ayo Dosunmu, who's averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The sophomore guard has scored at least 18 points in each of his last three outings.

What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers this past Thursday, falling 57-49. Guard Rob Phinisee just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Despite their most recent setback, the Hoosiers will enter Sunday's contest confident they can pull off the upset on the road. That's because Indiana is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against Illinois. Plus, the Hoosiers are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games against the Fighting Illini.

