Who's Playing
Iowa @ Indiana
Current Records: Iowa 18-11; Indiana 20-9
What to Know
The #17 Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. IU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Hoosiers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, winning 79-71. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino took over for IU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa secured a 112-106 W over the Spartans. Iowa's guard Tony Perkins was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.
The wins brought the Hoosiers up to 20-9 and the Hawkeyes to 18-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU comes into the contest boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, Iowa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Iowa.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Iowa 91 vs. Indiana 89
- Mar 12, 2022 - Iowa 80 vs. Indiana 77
- Jan 13, 2022 - Iowa 83 vs. Indiana 74
- Feb 07, 2021 - Indiana 67 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 21, 2021 - Indiana 81 vs. Iowa 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Indiana 89 vs. Iowa 77
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iowa 76 vs. Indiana 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - Iowa 77 vs. Indiana 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Indiana 84 vs. Iowa 82
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 77 vs. Iowa 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Indiana 95 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 21, 2017 - Iowa 96 vs. Indiana 90
- Mar 01, 2016 - Indiana 81 vs. Iowa 78
- Feb 11, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Iowa 78