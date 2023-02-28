Who's Playing

Iowa @ Indiana

Current Records: Iowa 18-11; Indiana 20-9

What to Know

The #17 Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. IU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hoosiers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, winning 79-71. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino took over for IU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa secured a 112-106 W over the Spartans. Iowa's guard Tony Perkins was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The wins brought the Hoosiers up to 20-9 and the Hawkeyes to 18-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU comes into the contest boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, Iowa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Iowa.