Who's Playing

Iowa @ Indiana

Current Records: Iowa 18-11; Indiana 20-9

What to Know

The #15 Indiana Hoosiers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2021. IU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

IU beat the Purdue Boilermakers 79-71 this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino took over for IU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. The Hawkeyes managed a 112-106 victory over the Spartans. Guard Tony Perkins was the offensive standout of the contest for Iowa, picking up 24 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Iowa have struggled against the spread on the road.

IU is now 20-9 while Iowa sits at 18-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the game with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Hawkeyes have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Iowa.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.49

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Iowa.