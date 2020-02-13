Indiana vs. Iowa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Indiana

Current Records: Iowa 17-7; Indiana 15-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Assembly Hall. IU staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

On Saturday, IU lost to the Purdue Boilermakers at home by a decisive 74-62 margin. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Hawkeyes were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday and carried off a 96-72 victory. Among those leading the charge for Iowa was guard Joe Wieskamp, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards.

IU is now 15-8 while Iowa sits at 17-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the game with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Iowa.