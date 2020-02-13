Indiana vs. Iowa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Indiana
Current Records: Iowa 17-7; Indiana 15-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the #21 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Assembly Hall. IU staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
On Saturday, IU lost to the Purdue Boilermakers at home by a decisive 74-62 margin. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Hawkeyes were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday and carried off a 96-72 victory. Among those leading the charge for Iowa was guard Joe Wieskamp, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards.
IU is now 15-8 while Iowa sits at 17-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the game with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 149
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Iowa.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iowa 76 vs. Indiana 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - Iowa 77 vs. Indiana 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Indiana 84 vs. Iowa 82
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 77 vs. Iowa 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Indiana 95 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 21, 2017 - Iowa 96 vs. Indiana 90
- Mar 01, 2016 - Indiana 81 vs. Iowa 78
- Feb 11, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Iowa 78
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cincinnati vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Longwood game 10,000...
-
Georgia Tech upsets Louisville
Louisville's Quadrant 2 loss on Wednesday dropped it a full seed in expert Jerry Palm's bracket...
-
Alabama shatters record 3-point mark
Alabama attempted and made more 3-pointers than any SEC team ever Wednesday
-
Bracketology mailbag: Can VCU lose bid?
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Florida, OSU in action
The Buckeyes could play themselves out of the bubble conversation with a win while the Gators...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium