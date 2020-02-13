Indiana vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven simulation

The Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 15-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while the Hawkeyes are 17-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Iowa has won six of its past eight games. Indiana has lost four consecutive games. The Hoosiers are favored by two points in the latest Indiana vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 149. Before entering any Iowa vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Indiana vs. Iowa spread: Indiana -2

Indiana vs. Iowa over-under: 149 points

Indiana vs. Iowa money line: Indiana -132, Iowa 111

What you need to know about Indiana

IU lost to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, 74-62. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 16 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Purdue scored the final 12 points of the first half to take a nine-point lead and extended the advantage to 16 points with 12:39 remaining.

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in a a 96-72 victory. Joe Wieskamp was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Hawkeyes, picking up a career-best 30 points in addition to seven boards. Luka Garza added 22 points. It was the ninth consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza. Iowa scored 21 of the game's first 26 points. The Hawkeyes opened the second half with a 25-8 spurt to put the game away.

