Indiana vs. Iowa odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 roll

The Iowa Hawkeyes remain in the hunt for a coveted Big Ten Tournament double-bye as they host the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday at 9:15 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes (20-6, 9-6) are 1.5 games out of fourth place in the conference, which awards two byes to the top four teams. The Hoosiers (13-13, 4-11) have dropped four in a row, but three of those were by five points or fewer. The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes are 6.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored at 146 in the latest Indiana vs. Iowa odds. Before you lock in your own Indiana vs. Iowa picks, see the latest college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Indiana vs. Iowa. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also locked in a confident against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model knows Iowa had No. 24 Maryland on the ropes Tuesday night, but fell 66-65 at home. That snapped a four-game win streak that included a 15-point drubbing of Big Ten-leading Michigan. Jordan Bohannon has been getting headlines for clutch game-winning shots lately, including when he scored the final 11 points of a 77-72 win at Indiana on Feb. 8.

Iowa's big-man tandem of 6-9 junior Tyler Cook (15.9 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game) and 6-11 sophomore Luke Garza (13.1, 4.7) are the top two in points and rebounds. Indiana has covered in just two of its last 10 games, while Iowa has failed to cover in three in a row, but prior to that was on a 7-2 run against the spread.

But just because the Hawkeyes have plenty of talent doesn't mean they'll cover the Indiana vs. Iowa spread on Friday.

Indiana has lost 11 of 12, and its 4-11 Big Ten mark is nowhere close to meeting preseason expectations, especially after going 12-2 in non-conference play. More than half of those losses, however, have been by single-digits and three were by one possession. Iowa's last four games have been decided by five points or fewer.

The Hoosiers still possess one of the most dominant Big Ten front court players, Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Freshman phenom and leading scorer Romeo Langford (17.1 ppg) has been inconsistent, but when he leads his team in scoring, the Hoosiers are 4-6 in Big Ten games, compared to 0-5 when he doesn't.

So who wins Iowa vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread can you bank on well over half of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.