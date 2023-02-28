The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-9) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11) square off in a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday evening. The Hoosiers have won two of the past three games, including a 79-71 victory over No. 5 Purdue on Feb. 25. Iowa snapped its two-game skid, beating Michigan State 112-106 in an overtime tilt last time out. On Jan. 5, Indiana topped Iowa 91-89.

Tipoff from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.

Iowa vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -5.5

Iowa vs. Indiana over/under: 156 points

Iowa vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -250, Hawkeyes +205

IND: Hoosiers are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five Tuesday games

Why Indiana can cover



The Hoosiers have been playing outstanding basketball throughout the season, sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings. Indiana rolls into this matchup ranked second in the conference in scoring (75.5) and assists (15.5) but first in field-goal percentage (.493). Additionally, they are third in 3-point percentage (.382). Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is the driving force for this team.

Jackson-Davis uses his length and athleticism to dominate opposing players in the lane. The Indiana native does a lot of damage down low as both a scorer and rebounder. He is third in the Big Ten in points (20.1), second in rebounds (11) and first in blocks (2.8). On Feb. 15, Jackson-Davis amassed 23 points, 10 boards, eight assists and two blocks.

Why Iowa can cover

Junior forward Kris Murray has a smooth and diverse offensive game. Murray utilizes his jumper to space the floor and keeps defenders on edge. The Iowa native is currently second in the conference in scoring (20.2) and fifth in rebounds (8). In his previous outing, Murray notched 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Senior forward Filip Rebraca has been an efficient and powerful presence in the paint. Rebraca uses his soft touch around the rim to score consistently. The native of Serbia fights to secure rebounds and be a solid rim-protector. Rebraca averages 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He's finished with nine double-doubles on the season. On Feb. 25, he supplied 18 points, three rebounds and five assists.

