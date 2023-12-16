The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will take their strong start on the road when they face the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday afternoon. Kansas has won five straight games since suffering its lone loss against then-No. 4 Marquette in the Maui Invitational, beating Missouri by nine points last Saturday in its most recent game. Indiana had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 104-76 loss to Auburn in Atlanta last week. The Hoosiers led by 12 points in the first half, but a 33-6 Auburn run led to an 18-point lead for the Tigers at halftime. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The latest Indiana vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus list the Jayhawks as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146.5.

How to watch Indiana vs. Kansas

Indiana vs. Kansas date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Indiana vs. Kansas time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Kansas TV channel: CBS

Indiana vs. Kansas live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Kansas vs. Indiana

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

For Kansas vs. Indiana, the model projects that the Hoosiers cover the spread as 7-point home underdogs. Kansas is off to an excellent start this season, but it has not been tested in this manner. The Jayhawks have not played a true road game, and this is one of the most intense venues in college basketball. Indiana has not lost a home game, and it sprung an outright upset at Michigan last week as a 6-point road underdog.

Sophomore forward Malik Reneau led three double-digit scorers with 15 points and six rebounds against the Wolverines, shooting 6 of 11 from the floor. Sophomore center Kel'el Ware added 13 points and eight rebounds, scoring the game-winning basket with less than one minute remaining before forcing a game-clinching turnover with 2.2 seconds left. Ware leads Indiana with 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while Reneau is averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread in five of their last seven Saturday home games, while Kansas has only covered twice in its last eight games.

