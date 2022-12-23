Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ No. 18 Indiana

Current Records: Kennesaw State 8-4; Indiana 9-3

What to Know

The #18 Indiana Hoosiers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Hoosiers made easy work of the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday and carried off a 96-72 win. Five players on IU scored in the double digits: forward Race Thompson (18), guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (17), forward Miller Kopp (13), guard CJ Gunn (11), and center Logan Duncomb (10).

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State came out on top against South Carolina Upstate by a score of 65-56.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Owls have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped the Hoosiers to 9-3 and Kennesaw State to 8-4. In their victory, IU relied heavily on Race Thompson, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks. Kennesaw State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.