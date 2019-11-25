Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Indiana 5-0; Louisiana Tech 4-1
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
IU made easy work of the Princeton Tigers and carried off a 79-54 victory. The Hoosiers got double-digit scores from four players: G Devonte Green (16), F Joey Brunk (16), F Justin Smith (14), and F Trayce Jackson-Davis (11).
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech took their game against the North Alabama Lions by a conclusive 82-61 score.
The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped IU to 5-0 and Louisiana Tech to 4-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 11-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
