Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: Indiana 5-0; Louisiana Tech 4-1

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

IU made easy work of the Princeton Tigers and carried off a 79-54 victory. The Hoosiers got double-digit scores from four players: G Devonte Green (16), F Joey Brunk (16), F Justin Smith (14), and F Trayce Jackson-Davis (11).

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech took their game against the North Alabama Lions by a conclusive 82-61 score.

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped IU to 5-0 and Louisiana Tech to 4-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 11-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.