Indiana vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Indiana
Current Records: Maryland 15-4; Indiana 15-4
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Indiana Hoosiers and the #17 Maryland Terrapins at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon at Assembly Hall. IU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 74.63 points per game.
Things were close when IU and the Michigan State Spartans clashed last week, but the Hoosiers ultimately edged out the opposition 67-63. The top scorers for the Hoosiers were forward Joey Brunk (14 points) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (12 points).
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Maryland has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats with points to spare last Tuesday, taking the matchup 77-66. It was another big night for forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, IU is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
IU ended up a good deal behind Maryland when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 75-59. Maybe the Hoosiers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won three out of their last five games against Indiana.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Maryland 75 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 11, 2019 - Maryland 78 vs. Indiana 75
- Jan 22, 2018 - Indiana 71 vs. Maryland 68
- Jan 10, 2017 - Maryland 75 vs. Indiana 72
- Mar 06, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Maryland 62
