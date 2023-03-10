Who's Playing

Maryland @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Maryland 21-11; Indiana 21-10

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the #19 Indiana Hoosiers are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Maryland and the Hoosiers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at United Center in the third round of the Big Ten Tourney.

The Terrapins earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare, taking the matchup 70-54. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was forward Donta Scott, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when IU and the Michigan Wolverines clashed on Sunday, but IU ultimately edged out the opposition 75-73. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine boards.

Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if the Terrapins can pick off the Hoosiers as they join postseason play.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana and Maryland both have five wins in their last ten games.