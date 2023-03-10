Who's Playing
Maryland @ Indiana
Regular Season Records: Maryland 21-11; Indiana 21-10
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins and the #19 Indiana Hoosiers are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Maryland and the Hoosiers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at United Center in the third round of the Big Ten Tourney.
The Terrapins earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare, taking the matchup 70-54. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was forward Donta Scott, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when IU and the Michigan Wolverines clashed on Sunday, but IU ultimately edged out the opposition 75-73. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine boards.
Check back on MaxPreps.com to see if the Terrapins can pick off the Hoosiers as they join postseason play.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana and Maryland both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Maryland 66 vs. Indiana 55
- Feb 24, 2022 - Indiana 74 vs. Maryland 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Indiana 68 vs. Maryland 55
- Jan 04, 2021 - Indiana 63 vs. Maryland 55
- Jan 26, 2020 - Maryland 77 vs. Indiana 76
- Jan 04, 2020 - Maryland 75 vs. Indiana 59
- Jan 11, 2019 - Maryland 78 vs. Indiana 75
- Jan 22, 2018 - Indiana 71 vs. Maryland 68
- Jan 10, 2017 - Maryland 75 vs. Indiana 72
- Mar 06, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Maryland 62