The Maryland Terrapins (15-5) will try to continue their winning ways when they go on the road to face the Indiana Hoosiers (14-6) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Maryland has won four of its last five games, including a 91-70 win at No. 17 Illinois on Thursday. Indiana is in desperate need of a win after losing three of its last four contests, falling to Northwestern on Wednesday. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland

Indiana vs. Maryland date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Indiana vs. Maryland time: Noon ET

College basketball picks for Indiana vs. Maryland

Before tuning into the Maryland vs. Indiana game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 season on a 199-138 betting roll (+2692) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For Indiana vs. Maryland, the model is taking the Under (149.5). The Hoosiers have struggled offensively during their last four games, failing to score more than 71 points in regulation in any of those games. They shot 45% from 3-point range against Northwestern, but they also turned the ball over 17 times and shot 42.1% overall from the floor.

The Hoosiers should regress from 3-point range on Sunday afternoon, as they are hitting just 32.1% of their triples this season. Maryland has held its last five opponents to 71 points or fewer in regulation, giving up just 70 points to a high-scoring Illinois team on Thursday. The Illini average more than 85 points per game this season, but they shot 37.7% from the field in that game.

Maryland ranks inside the top 20 in KenPom's defensive efficiency ratings, which bodes well against an Indiana offense that is outside the top 70 in efficiency. SportsLine's model expects some offensive struggles on Sunday afternoon, listing the Under as a pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

