Indiana vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 4 from proven simulation

Big Ten teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations meet up Saturday at noon ET when the Indiana Hoosiers travel to the Xfiniity Center to take on the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins. Both sides are 11-2 straight-up and have opened up Big Ten play 1-1. The Terrapins are seven-point favorites, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is set at 139 in the Indiana vs. Maryland odds.

The model has taken into account that Indiana is off to a strong start this season with wins over Florida State, UConn and Notre Dame among the highlights. The Hoosiers lost to Arkansas in a non-conference matchup in their last game, but overall they've been above average against the spread this season with a 7-6 mark. Four players average double-digit scoring for the Hoosiers with Trayce Jackson-Davis (15.4 ppg) leading the way. The freshman forward also leads the squad with 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Maryland, meanwhile is also off to an 11-2 start, but its two losses have come over the span past three games. The Terrapins fell to Penn State and Seton Hall before rebounding to knock off Bryant in their last contest. Guard Anthony Cowan Jr. paces Maryland with 16.7 points and 4.2 assists per contest. Forward Jalen Smith (10.1 rpg) is one of the Big Ten's best players on the boards.

Indiana hits 47.9 percent of its shots from the field, while Maryland is shooting 41.9 percent for the season. But the Terrapins have been strong of the defensive end, giving up just 62 points per game, while Indiana allows 66.8.

