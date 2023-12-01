The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) and Maryland Terrapins (4-3) will open their respective Big Ten schedules when they meet on Friday night. Indiana bounced back from a loss to then-No. 5 UConn with consecutive wins over Louisville and Harvard. The Hoosiers trailed Harvard by one point at halftime on Sunday, but they outscored the Crimson by 14 points in the second half. Maryland is riding a three-game winning streak following its 103-76 win over Rider on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana is favored by 3 points in the latest Indiana vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is set at 138 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on an 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Indiana vs. Maryland spread: Indiana -3

Indiana vs. Maryland over/under: 138 points

Indiana vs. Maryland money line: Indiana: -163, Maryland: +137

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is led by one of the emerging big men in college basketball, as seven-foot sophomore Kel'el Ware has taken a step forward after spending his freshman year at Oregon. Ware leads the Hoosiers in points (17.7), rebounds (8.8), blocks (1.7) and steals (1.0) per game. He poured in a career-high 28 points against Harvard on Sunday, knocking down 12 of 13 shots from the floor.

The Hoosiers are also getting production from sophomore Malik Reneau, who is averaging 15.3 points after scoring 6.1 per game last season. Redshirt senior point guard Xavier Johnson missed the second half of the Harvard game and is questionable for this contest. Indiana has covered the spread in five of its last six home games against Maryland.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland lost three consecutive games in early November, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak to get above the .500 mark. The Terrapins won all three of those contests by double digits, including a 103-76 win over Rider on Tuesday. Junior forward Julian Reese posted a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, upping his season averages to 15.0 points and 9.9 boards per game.

Senior guard Jahmir Young had a big game as well, scoring 22 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including a 4 of 7 mark from 3-point range. Young and Reese are combining for more than 30 points per game, while senior forward Donta Scott is adding 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. The Terrapins have covered the spread in 11 of their last 16 conference games, and Indiana has only covered once in its last seven games.

How to make Indiana vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Maryland vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Indiana vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 94-61 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.