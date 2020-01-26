Indiana vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview

No. 17 Maryland thrashed Indiana 75-59 at home on Jan. 4, a result which seemed to justify the distance between the teams in preseason polls. The Terrapins were projected to finish second in the Big Ten by media while Indiana was projected to finish 10th.

But as the teams prepare to meet again Sunday at Indiana, they enter with the same record (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and a gap between their resumes that is shrinking as conference play nears the midway point. The Terrapins are ranked 14th in the NET. But the No. 42 Hoosiers have a better record in Quadrant 1 games (3-3) after Thursday's win over Michigan State. The Terrapins are 2-4 in Quadrant 1 games but can improve that mark with a road win in one of college basketball's best venues.

Viewing information

When : Sunday, 1 p.m. ET



: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET Where : Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



CBS | CBS All-Access Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Maryland: Jalen Smith is finding a groove for the Terrapins in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-10 big man was ranked the No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2018 and is emerging as a legitimate NBA prospect. The Baltimore native is working on a streak of 11 straight games with 10 more points, including a 25-point outing in the win at Northwestern on Tuesday. Most impressive about his second-year leap are his increases in blocks per game (from 1.2 to 2.2), rebounds per game (6.8 to 9.5) and 3-point percentage (26.8% to 39.5%). All that has come during just a slight increase in minutes from 26.7 to 29.4 per game. The Terrapins will need a big game from Smith, especially on defense, if they want to complete a regular-season sweep of Indiana.

Indiana: Indiana outscored Michigan State 34-18 in the paint on Thursday. The Hoosiers are post-oriented and good at offensive rebounding but shoot an abysmal 29.9% from 3-point range. Only two other Big Ten teams (Illinois and Rutgers) get a higher percentage of their points from 2-point buckets. The interior attack is led by freshman phenom Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-9, 245-pound Indiana native has five 20-point games this season without a single 3-point attempt and leads the Hoosiers in scoring at 14.1 points per game. But Indiana's next four top scorers are all juniors or seniors, which gives third-year coach Archie Miller a good veteran nucleus to rely on as the Hoosiers try and snap a three-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Indiana -1

The Hoosiers are 12-1 at Assembly Hall this season, and that includes a win over Michigan State on Thursday. Maryland finally picked up its first true road win of the season on Tuesday. But that was at lowly Northwestern. Expect the Hoosiers to pick up another home victory. This one may even catapult them into the top 25. Pick: Indiana -1