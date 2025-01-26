Big Ten basketball continues Sunday when Indiana hosts Maryland on CBS. This weekend will mark the first and only scheduled meeting between the Big Ten programs this season.

Maryland has been one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten since falling to 1-3 in conference play earlier this month. The Terrapins have won four of their last five games, which includes wins over UCLA, Nebraska and Illinois. Maryland defeated Illinois 91-70 in its last game behind a big performance from star big man Derik Queen.

Indiana comes into this matchup on a cold streak. The Hoosiers dropped lost three of their games, with the lone win coming over Ohio State. Indiana suffered back-to-back blowout losses to Iowa and Illinois earlier this month and lost its most recent game against Northwestern 79-70.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Indiana's matchup against Maryland this weekend.

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, picks

Indiana is in the midst of a brutal stretch. The Hoosiers have lost three of their last four games, while Maryland is 4-1 in its last five games against Big Ten competition. The key to victory for Indiana will be slowing down Queen, who is playing like one of the best centers in the country. Indiana needs this win to get back on track, but if the last few weeks have shown us anything, Maryland should win this game and cover. Pick: Maryland -4



