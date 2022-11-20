Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ No. 12 Indiana

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-3; Indiana 3-0

What to Know

The #12 Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. IU will be strutting in after a win while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Friday the Hoosiers sidestepped the Xavier Musketeers for an 81-79 victory. Having forecasted a close win for IU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (30 points) was the top scorer for IU.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) has to be hurting after a devastating 95-69 loss at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday.

Miami (Ohio)'s defeat took them down to 1-3 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-0. Trayce Jackson-Davis will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with six rebounds and three blocks on Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Miami (Ohio)'s defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.