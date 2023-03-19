The fifth-seeded Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes look to reach the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history when they take on the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in a 2023 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region second round matchup on Sunday. The Hurricanes (26-7, 15-5 ACC), who tied for their regular-season conference title, are appearing in their 11th NCAA Tournament, and second in a row. The Hoosiers (23-11, 12-8 Big Ten), who tied for second in the Big Ten standings, have appeared in 41 NCAA Tournaments. The Hoosiers last reached the Sweet 16 in 2016.

Tipoff from MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 2-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.5.

Indiana vs. Miami spread: Indiana -2

Indiana vs. Miami over/under: 145.5 points

Indiana vs. Miami money line: Miami +110, Indiana -130

MIA: The Hurricanes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five NCAA Tournament games

IND: The Hoosiers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 neutral site games

Why Indiana can cover

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the model of consistency for the Hoosiers. He has scored 24 points in each of the last three games, registering a pair of double-doubles. In Friday's first round win over Kent State, he scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked five shots and dished out five assists. In the Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Penn State last week, Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 blocks in 34.5 minutes of action.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31 games, all starts. He is connecting on 42% of his field goals, including 34% from 3-point range and 77.6% of his free throws. Although he only had eight points in the first round win, he also had four rebounds, three assists and one steal. He had a 19-point and six-rebound performance in a 70-60 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win over Maryland last week.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have four players averaging double-digit scoring. Junior guard Isaiah Wong leads the way, averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line. He posted back-to-back double-digit scoring performances in the ACC Tournament last week. He scored 22 points in an 85-78 semifinal loss to Duke, and had 17 points and five assists in a 74-72 win over Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Senior guard Jordan Miller has reached double-figure scoring in 26 of the last 27 games, including a pair of double-doubles in that stretch. He scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 80-72 win at North Carolina on Feb. 13. Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 68-61 win over Rutgers on Nov. 30. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes of action.

