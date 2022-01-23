Who's Playing

Michigan @ Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 8-7; Indiana 14-4

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines since Feb. 2 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. IU and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, IU narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Purdue Boilermakers 68-65. IU's guard Rob Phinisee looked sharp as he had 20 points. Phinisee's performance made up for a slower game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday. Phinisee's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Michigan strolled past the Maryland Terrapins with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 83-64. The Wolverines' center Hunter Dickinson did his thing and had 21 points and six assists along with six boards.

Their wins bumped the Hoosiers to 14-4 and Michigan to 8-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last nine games against Indiana.