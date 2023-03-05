The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers will try to complete a season sweep when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Indiana escaped with a 62-61 win as a 3-point road underdog on Feb. 11 in the first meeting between these teams. Michigan is in desperate need of a resume-boosting win for NCAA Tournament purposes after losing in double overtime on Thursday. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Hoosiers as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 144. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Indiana vs. Michigan date: Sunday, March 5

Indiana vs. Michigan time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Michigan TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Michigan vs. Indiana

For Michigan vs. Indiana, the model projects that the Hoosiers cover the spread. Indiana already picked up one win against Michigan this season, beating the Wolverines as a 3-point road underdog last month. The Hoosiers held Michigan without a point for the final 5:12 of that contest, allowing them to erase an 11-point deficit from the first half.

Veteran forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds in that game, while freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points. Jackson-Davis has been among the best players in the country this season, averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Hood-Schifino is adding 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Hoosiers, who took down then-No. 5 Purdue last Saturday.

Michigan is coming off a crushing loss, falling short at Illinois in double overtime on Thursday. The Wolverines are dealing with NCAA Tournament bubble pressure, which does not bode well in a hostile environment. Indiana is 14-2 in its last 16 home games, and the model expects the Hoosiers to come out on top again in this matchup.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

