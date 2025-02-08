Big Ten rivals will square off in a college basketball battle when the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7) Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Wolverines have won three games in a row and four out of their last five against conference opponents, most recently defeating Oregon 80-76. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are looking to snap a four-game losing skid, falling 76-64 to No. 21 Wisconsin their last time out. This will be the first game since the school confirmed on Friday that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson will resign at the end of the season.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bloomington Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wolverines as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5.

How to watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Indiana vs. Michigan date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Indiana vs. Michigan time: 1 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for Indiana vs. Michigan

For Indiana vs. Michigan, the model is backing Indiana (+2.5) to cover as home underdogs. After several days of speculation, Indiana confirmed the news that Woodson will be out at the end of the season. Now the Hoosiers can focus on rallying as they battle for NCAA Tournament positioning.

Though Michigan has won three straight, the Wolverines are on an 0-6 run against the spread. Indiana, meanwhile, has lost four straight but has covered in three of its last five. Indiana is also 8-5 ATS at home this season, while Michigan is 3-5 ATS as a road favorite.

SportsLine's model projects that this game comes down to the final possession and likes the value of Indiana getting points at home in what is a critical game for their postseason hopes as the Hoosiers cover in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

