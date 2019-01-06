Indiana vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
The Wolverines and Hoosiers will clash Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor
The Big Ten may boil down to which team from the state of Michigan will have the most success this season. Our experts are split between whether Michigan or Michigan State will win the Big Ten, but there's a clear-cut top tier between the Wolverines and Spartans. At least for now.
There are plenty of opportunities for that to change, though, and that starts on Sunday as re-made No. 21 Indiana hits the road to face the second-ranked Wolverines.
Indiana is 12-2 and winners of seven-straight. Michigan is 14-0 and winners of, well, you can do the math there. What goes down Sunday may help reshape how we see the conference race unfolding.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -9
Are we ... 100 percent sure Michigan isn't the best team in the country? The Wolverines are 14-0 with an 18.1 point average scoring margin with wins over four top-50 teams. And at home, their lowest margin of victory -- which oddly came against Western Michigan -- is eight. I think Michigan covers the spread on its home court against IU on Sunday. Pick: Michigan 74, Indiana 61
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Nevada drops to No. 14
The Wolf Pack lost by 27 despite being a 14-point favorite
-
New Mexico hands No. 6 Nevada 1st loss
The Wolf Pack were projected to be the last unbeaten in college hoops -- then the Lobos blew...
-
Saturday's college basketball updates
All the news and notes from the first full Saturday of conference play in the 2018-19 seas...
-
With Azubuike out, ISU routs No. 5 KU
Steve Prohm's Cyclones got their first signature win and should be ranked in Monday's AP p...
-
Hofstra hits long 3 at buzzer to win
Wright-Foreman finished with 42 points and capped it off in heroic fashion
-
Kentucky drops SEC opener to Alabama
The Wildcats, coming off huge wins against UNC and Louisville, dropped their third game of...