Indiana vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online

The Big Ten may boil down to which team from the state of Michigan will have the most success this season. Our experts are split between whether Michigan or Michigan State will win the Big Ten, but there's a clear-cut top tier between the Wolverines and Spartans. At least for now.

There are plenty of opportunities for that to change, though, and that starts on Sunday as re-made No. 21 Indiana hits the road to face the second-ranked Wolverines.

Indiana is 12-2 and winners of seven-straight. Michigan is 14-0 and winners of, well, you can do the math there. What goes down Sunday may help reshape how we see the conference race unfolding.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where : Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan



: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -9

Are we ... 100 percent sure Michigan isn't the best team in the country? The Wolverines are 14-0 with an 18.1 point average scoring margin with wins over four top-50 teams. And at home, their lowest margin of victory -- which oddly came against Western Michigan -- is eight. I think Michigan covers the spread on its home court against IU on Sunday. Pick: Michigan 74, Indiana 61

