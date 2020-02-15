Indiana vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, basketball game, line, tipoff time, preview
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
The only scheduled meeting between Indiana and Michigan carries huge stakes, as both teams need a victory to enhance their NCAA Tournament cases and reach .500 in the brutal Big Ten. Both teams are in the field of 68 in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. Michigan is a No. 8 seed and Indiana is a No. 9 seed, but both teams are on the bubble according to Palm.
Michigan (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) has won four of its last five games to rally back onto the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after a 2-6 start to league play. The Wolverines have also won their last six against Indiana. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7) are hoping Thursday's win over Iowa can help key a recovery after four straight losses wounded their resume.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Indiana: Thursday's 89-77 win over Iowa brought an impressive offensive explosion for the Hoosiers, who had averaged just 61.5 points during their losing streak. The catalyst was an 11 for 21 night from 3-point range for a team that entered 11th of 14 in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage. Devonte Green sparked the long-range assault with 27 points off the bench. The senior guard hit 7 of 11 3-point attempts. Now Hoosiers coach Archie Miller wants to see steady production from Green. "No question about it," Miller told reporters. "You talk about an X factor with our team, not only the shots but the passes, too. He makes plays that other guys can't. But we need consistency out of him."
Michigan: The Wolverines got a significant jolt last Saturday when Isaiah Livers returned to the lineup and scored 14 points in a win over Michigan State. The junior forward missed nine games total and is still not 100% healthy following a groin injury. But his impact is undeniable on a Wolverines rotation lacking depth. He chipped in 17 in Michigan's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, second only to Eli Brooks, who scored 18. Both players have taken major leaps in their production as juniors under first-year coach Juwan Howard as Michigan has tried to replace its top five scorers from last season's 30-win team.
Who wins and covers in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores, player stats, best bets and more, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has returned $2,770 on its top-rated spread picks the last three years.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan -7
Indiana's 89-point outburst against Iowa looked more like a hot shooting night than a sustainable offensive renaissance. Michigan, on the other hand, appears to be playing with confidence and finding a rhythm with Livers back in the lineup. Pick: Michigan -7
-
