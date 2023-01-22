Big Ten rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Michigan State Spartans and you can only catch the broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Neither team is currently ranked but the Hoosiers are 12-6 overall this season and 3-4 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Michigan State is 13-6 with a 5-3 mark in conference play. Michigan State has won and covered the spread in each of the last three head-to-head matchups between these two programs. However, the Hoosiers come in off dominant back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Illinois while the Spartans have lost two of their last three. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial now with promo code PLAYOFFS until 1/31/23.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Hoosiers as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 138.5.

Indiana vs. Michigan State date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Indiana vs. Michigan State time: Noon ET

Indiana vs. Michigan State TV channel: CBS

Indiana vs. Michigan State live stream: Paramount+

For Indiana vs. Michigan State, the model projects that the Hoosiers cover the spread at home. Both teams have shown a knack for forcing teams into contested looks with the Spartans only allowing opponents to shoot 40.2% from the floor on the season, while the Hoosiers have only allowed opponents to shoot 40.9%.

However, the Hoosiers have been the more prolific team offensively, averaging 79.0 points per game while Michigan State averages 69.7 points per contest. Indiana shoots 50.3% from the floor as a team (third in the nation) but Michigan State is the more efficient team from beyond the arc, shooting 37.8% from the 3-point line while Indiana shoots 37.0%.

The home team is 25-10 against the spread in the last 35 meetings between these two schools.

