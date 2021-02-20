The Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 12-9 overall and 6-4 at home while MSU is 10-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Spartans have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Hoosiers, but Indiana has covered the spread in six of those 10 contests. This season, Indiana has been the far more profitable team against the spread with a 12-9 record compared to an abysmal 4-15 mark for Michigan State.

Indiana vs. Michigan State spread: Indiana -6

Indiana vs. Michigan State over-under: 134.5 points

What you need to know about Indiana



IU beat Minnesota 82-72 on Wednesday. IU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (20), guard Aljami Durham (16), forward Jerome Hunter (16), guard Armaan Franklin (11), and guard Rob Phinisee (10).

Jackson-Davis continues to be the driving force offensively for the Hoosiers. He's averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his sophomore season. However, getting outside scoring from Franklin (12.2 ppg) and Durham (11.4 ppg) will continue to be critical for Indiana as well.

What you need to know about Michigan State

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Guard Joshua Langford wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Michigan State lost the turnover battle 16-6 in that game and that's been a recurring theme for the Spartans, as they've lost or tied in the turnover category in nine consecutive games. Aaron Henry will have to take better care of the basketball while continuing to stuff the stat sheet. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

