A Big Ten showdown has the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (19-8) going on the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans (16-10) on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers have won four of their past five games. On Saturday, they beat Illinois 71-68. Meanwhile, Michigan State had its two-game win streak halted. On Feb. 18, the Spartans lost to Michigan 84-72. Indiana is 13-13-1 and Michigan State is 13-13 against the spread this season.

Tip-off from Breslin Center in East Lansing is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 3-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Michigan State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Michigan State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Indiana vs. Michigan State:

Indiana vs. Michigan State spread: Spartans -3

Indiana vs. Michigan State Over/Under: 137 points

Indiana vs. Michigan State Moneyline: Spartans -165, Hoosiers +140

IND: Hoosiers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

MSU: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Tuesday games

Indiana vs. Michigan State picks: See picks here



Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers roll into this bout as one of the most efficient and effective teams in the Big Ten. Indiana ranks second in the conference in both scoring (75.8) and 3-point percentage (.380) but first in field-goal percentage (.492). Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis plays a major role on the floor. Jackson-Davis is a very athletic force with terrific strength to finish in the lane.

The Indiana native is also a superb defender and shot blocker. Jackson-Davis is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.5), second in rebounds (11.3), and first in blocks (3). Additionally, he's tied for sixth in the nation in double-doubles (15). In his last outing, Jackson-Davis logged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior forward Joey Hauser provides Michigan State with a strong and physical presence in the frontcourt. Hauser is able to score in a variety of ways including the low post and mid-range area. He also has a soft touch in the lane. Hauser leads the team in both scoring (13.9) and rebounds (7). The Wisconsin native has dropped at least 20 points in three straight games. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and went 3-of-7 from 3-point range in his last game.

Junior guard A.J. Hoggard has been an outstanding playmaker and facilitator. Hoggard likes to push the pace and penetrate the lane consistently. The Pennsylvania native has great court vision, logging the second most assists per game in the Big Ten (5.8). He also averages 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. On Jan. 29, Hoggard dropped 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 139 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Michigan State? And which side of the point spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.