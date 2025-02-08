A loaded college basketball schedule gets started Saturday afternoon when No. 24 Michigan travels to Bloomington to face Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on CBS. This marks the lone regular-season meeting between the Big Ten programs.

The Wolverines have won four of their last five with victories over Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, and Oregon. The lone loss during that stretch came on the road to Big Ten leader Purdue. Michigan is tied with Michigan State (9-2 Big Ten) for second place in the conference.

Indiana comes in on the other end of the spectrum, losing in six of its last seven contests. The Hoosiers have dropped four straight, which includes a 76-64 loss to Wisconsin on the road. Adding to the drama, Indiana announced that coach Mike Woodson will be stepping down at the end of the season and one of the top potential candidates could be Wolverines coach Dusty May.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Big Ten clash.

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Indiana vs. Michigan prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This game is a matchup of teams heading into different directions. Indiana is closer to missing the NCAA Tournament entirely than competing for the Big Ten regular season title. As for Michigan, coach Dusty May is on the verge of making some serious noise in Year 1 with the program. The Wolverines are a half-game out of first place in the conference standings, but this will still be a big road test. Look for Michigan bigs Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin to have big days against Indiana's frontcourt. Pick: Michigan -2.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter MICH -2.5 Michigan Indiana Indiana Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan S/U Michigan Indiana Indiana Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

