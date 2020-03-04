Indiana vs. Minnesota: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indiana

Current Records: Minnesota 13-15; Indiana 18-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. The Hoosiers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Assembly Hall. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

IU was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 67-66 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Four players on IU scored in the double digits: guard Aljami Durham (13), forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (12), guard Devonte Green (11), and guard Rob Phinisee (10).

Speaking of close games: Minnesota lost 71-69 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Daniel Oturu, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it four consecutive games in which Oturu has had at least 11 rebounds.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15 against the spread.

The losses put the Hoosiers at 18-11 and Minnesota at 13-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU enters the contest with 4.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Minnesota is even better: they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Minnesota.