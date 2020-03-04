Indiana vs. Minnesota: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Indiana
Current Records: Minnesota 13-15; Indiana 18-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indiana Hoosiers are heading back home. The Hoosiers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Assembly Hall. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
IU was just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 67-66 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Four players on IU scored in the double digits: guard Aljami Durham (13), forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (12), guard Devonte Green (11), and guard Rob Phinisee (10).
Speaking of close games: Minnesota lost 71-69 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Daniel Oturu, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it four consecutive games in which Oturu has had at least 11 rebounds.
IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15 against the spread.
The losses put the Hoosiers at 18-11 and Minnesota at 13-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IU enters the contest with 4.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Minnesota is even better: they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last seven games against Minnesota.
- Feb 19, 2020 - Indiana 68 vs. Minnesota 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Indiana 63
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 80 vs. Minnesota 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 75 vs. Minnesota 71
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 75 vs. Indiana 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 74 vs. Minnesota 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Indiana 70 vs. Minnesota 63
