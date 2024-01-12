A Big Ten matchup features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3) going on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers (11-5) on Friday evening. The Golden Gophers are on a seven-game win streak. On Sunday, they beat Maryland 65-62. Meanwhile, Indiana has lost two of its past three games. On Jan. 9, Rutgers defeated the Hoosiers 66-57.

Tipoff from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Indiana is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 106-69. The Hoosiers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Indiana vs. Minnesota spread: Hoosiers -4.5

Indiana vs. Minnesota over/under: 143.5 points

Minnesota vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -196, Golden Gophers +162

MINN: 13-1 ATS this season

IND: 7-9 ATS this season

Why Minnesota can cover

Junior forward Dawson Garcia is one of the main contributors for the Golden Gophers. The Minnesota native is ninth in the Big Ten in scoring (16.7) and 10th in rebounds (7.6). On Dec. 3 against Ohio State, Garcia dropped a season-high 36 points with 10 boards. That was his third double-double of the year.

Junior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. has been another asset in the backcourt. The California native averages 11.1 points, 2.7 assists and shoots 41% from three. In the Jan. 3 win over Michigan, he tallied 18 points, three assists and made four threes.

Why Indiana can cover

Sophomore forward Malik Reneau brings tremendous energy onto the floor. Reneau uses his frame to create space in the lane for both boards and easy looks around the rim. The Florida native averages a team-high 16.3 points with 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last five outings.

Sophomore center Kel'el Ware is a highly-skilled force in the frontcourt. The 7-footer is third in the Big Ten in rebounds (9.3) and seventh in blocks (1.5) with 14.7 points per game. In his last game, Ware finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

How to make Indiana vs. Minnesota picks

