Indiana vs. N. Alabama: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. N. Alabama (away)

Current Records: Indiana 2-0; N. Alabama 1-1

Last Season Records: Indiana 17-15; N. Alabama 10-22

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the North Alabama Lions can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Tuesday. They will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, North Alabama and Indiana will really light up the scoreboard.

The Lions were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Carver Bible College Cougars 95-64.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, Indiana took down the Portland State Vikings 85-74. Four players on Indiana scored in the double digits: G Aljami Durham

(18), F Justin Smith

(16), F Trayce Jackson-Davis

(13), and F Race Thompson

(10).

Their wins bumped North Alabama to 1-1 and Indiana to 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Lions have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.30%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. But the Hoosiers rank 14th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 54.40% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 23-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.